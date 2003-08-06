NBC, Avon bond on Passions
NBC and cosmetic company Avon Products Inc. announced a marketing deal under which a
character from soap opera Passions (Jessica Bennett) becomes an Avon
Lady.
Technically, she becomes a sales representative for "mark," a new Avon
business that targets younger women.
NBC calls the deal "groundbreaking" in that the Passions story line was
altered so that the character can explain the benefits of becoming a mark
representative.
Three episodes of the show will feature the mark storyline, along with
certain cosmetic products that will appear in the show leading up to a mark
launch ad campaign that will kick off on NBC starting Aug. 11.
The Web sites of both companies are also involved in the marketing alliance, and
the Passions tie-in will be featured prominently on a "meet mark" catalog
that will be distributed to 15 million or so young women.
