NBC, Avon bond on Passions

NBC and cosmetic company Avon Products Inc. announced a marketing deal under which a

character from soap opera Passions (Jessica Bennett) becomes an Avon

Lady.

Technically, she becomes a sales representative for "mark," a new Avon

business that targets younger women.

NBC calls the deal "groundbreaking" in that the Passions story line was

altered so that the character can explain the benefits of becoming a mark

representative.

Three episodes of the show will feature the mark storyline, along with

certain cosmetic products that will appear in the show leading up to a mark

launch ad campaign that will kick off on NBC starting Aug. 11.

The Web sites of both companies are also involved in the marketing alliance, and

the Passions tie-in will be featured prominently on a "meet mark" catalog

that will be distributed to 15 million or so young women.