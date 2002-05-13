NBC announces fall lineup
NBC has picked up five new shows for its 2002-03 season starting in
September -- three new comedies and two new dramas.
The comedies are Good Morning Miami, a workplace
sitcom set on a morning TV show; Hidden Hills, a comedy set in suburbia;
and In-Laws, about newlyweds who move in with the bride's parents.
The new dramas are America Dreams, set against the backdrop of the
1960s; and Boomtown, a crime drama set in Los Angeles.
Midseason pickups include comedies It's Not About Me and
Mister Sterling, as well as drama Kingpin.
Here's the schedule:
Monday: Fear Factor at 8 p.m., Third Watch at 9 p.m.,
Crossing Jordan at 10 p.m.
Tuesday: In-Laws at 8 p.m., Just Shoot Me at 8:30 p.m.,
Frasier at 9 p.m., Hidden Hills at 9:30 p.m., Dateline at
10 p.m.
Wednesday: Ed at 8 p.m., The West Wing at 9 p.m., Law
& Order at 10 p.m.
Thursday: Friends at 8 p.m., Scrubs at 8:30 p.m., Will &
Grace at 9 p.m., Good Morning, Miami at 9:30 p.m., ER at
10 p.m.
Friday: Providence at 8 p.m., Dateline at 9 p.m., Law &
Order: Special Victims Unit at 10 p.m.
Saturday: movie night.
Sunday: Dateline at 7 p.m., American Dreams at 8 p.m., Law &
Order: Criminal Intent at 9 p.m., Boomtown
at 10 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.