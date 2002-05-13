NBC announces fall lineup

NBC has picked up five new shows for its 2002-03 season starting in

September -- three new comedies and two new dramas.

The comedies are Good Morning Miami, a workplace

sitcom set on a morning TV show; Hidden Hills, a comedy set in suburbia;

and In-Laws, about newlyweds who move in with the bride's parents.

The new dramas are America Dreams, set against the backdrop of the

1960s; and Boomtown, a crime drama set in Los Angeles.

Midseason pickups include comedies It's Not About Me and

Mister Sterling, as well as drama Kingpin.

Here's the schedule:

Monday: Fear Factor at 8 p.m., Third Watch at 9 p.m.,

Crossing Jordan at 10 p.m.

Tuesday: In-Laws at 8 p.m., Just Shoot Me at 8:30 p.m.,

Frasier at 9 p.m., Hidden Hills at 9:30 p.m., Dateline at

10 p.m.

Wednesday: Ed at 8 p.m., The West Wing at 9 p.m., Law

& Order at 10 p.m.

Thursday: Friends at 8 p.m., Scrubs at 8:30 p.m., Will &

Grace at 9 p.m., Good Morning, Miami at 9:30 p.m., ER at

10 p.m.

Friday: Providence at 8 p.m., Dateline at 9 p.m., Law &

Order: Special Victims Unit at 10 p.m.

Saturday: movie night.

Sunday: Dateline at 7 p.m., American Dreams at 8 p.m., Law &

Order: Criminal Intent at 9 p.m., Boomtown

at 10 p.m.