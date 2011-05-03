NBCand HBO Lead the Way at Sports Emmys
HBO and NBC were
the big winners at the 32nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Monday night,
capturing seven trophies each.
NBC was paced by
its football coverage, winning four of the network's seven awards. Sunday
Night Football won for Outstanding Live Sports Series, Chris Collinsworth
(sports event analyst) and Bob Costas (studio host) also received awards. Mike
Emrick, who anchors the network's NHL coverage won as well.
Last February's Winter Olympics coverage won NBC three awards, including
Outstanding New Approaches Sports Programming.
NBC's Sunday
Night Football play-by-play man Al Michaels was honored with the Lifetime Achievement
Award.
For HBO, the sixth
installment of its popular Hard Knocks series, featuring the New York
Jets won three awards, including Outstanding Edited Sports Series. Two of the
network's 24/7 docu-series were honored. 24/7 Jimmie Johnson Race to Daytona
won for Outstanding Editing and 24/7: Penguins-Captials: Road to theNHLWinter Classic won for Outstanding
Edited Sports Special. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel took home the
award for Outstanding Sports Journalism. Lombardi won for Outstanding Sports
Documentary.
The rest of the
networks were: CBS (6), ESPN (5), ABC (3), Fox (3), ESPN2 (2), MLB Network (2)
and DirecTV, NBCOlympics.com, NBCLearn.com and NFL Network with one apiece.
For the complete
list of winners, go here.
