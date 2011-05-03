NBCand HBO Lead the Way at Sports Emmys

HBO and NBC were

the big winners at the 32nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Monday night,

capturing seven trophies each.

NBC was paced by

its football coverage, winning four of the network's seven awards. Sunday

Night Football won for Outstanding Live Sports Series, Chris Collinsworth

(sports event analyst) and Bob Costas (studio host) also received awards. Mike

Emrick, who anchors the network's NHL coverage won as well.

Last February's Winter Olympics coverage won NBC three awards, including

Outstanding New Approaches Sports Programming.

NBC's Sunday

Night Football play-by-play man Al Michaels was honored with the Lifetime Achievement

Award.

For HBO, the sixth

installment of its popular Hard Knocks series, featuring the New York

Jets won three awards, including Outstanding Edited Sports Series. Two of the

network's 24/7 docu-series were honored. 24/7 Jimmie Johnson Race to Daytona

won for Outstanding Editing and 24/7: Penguins-Captials: Road to theNHLWinter Classic won for Outstanding

Edited Sports Special. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel took home the

award for Outstanding Sports Journalism. Lombardi won for Outstanding Sports

Documentary.

The rest of the

networks were: CBS (6), ESPN (5), ABC (3), Fox (3), ESPN2 (2), MLB Network (2)

and DirecTV, NBCOlympics.com, NBCLearn.com and NFL Network with one apiece.

For the complete

list of winners, go here.