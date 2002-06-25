NBC to air three beauty pageants

NBC has won the rights to broadcast three major beauty pageants: Miss

Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

The network is expected to issue an announcement Tuesday confirming the deal

with the pageants' organizer, Donald Trump.

NBC replaces CBS as the broadcast rightsholder. Co-owned Spanish-language

network Telemundo will also air the three pageants and pre-pageant specials, as

well as other potential tie-in programming.

On CBS, the pageants had dropped in viewership over the past 10 years: Miss

USA by 61 percent, Miss Teen USA by 58 percent and Miss Universe by 19 percent.