NBC to air three beauty pageants
NBC has won the rights to broadcast three major beauty pageants: Miss
Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
The network is expected to issue an announcement Tuesday confirming the deal
with the pageants' organizer, Donald Trump.
NBC replaces CBS as the broadcast rightsholder. Co-owned Spanish-language
network Telemundo will also air the three pageants and pre-pageant specials, as
well as other potential tie-in programming.
On CBS, the pageants had dropped in viewership over the past 10 years: Miss
USA by 61 percent, Miss Teen USA by 58 percent and Miss Universe by 19 percent.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.