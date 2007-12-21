NBC Agency Reorganizes, Integrates MSNBC Creative

The NBC Agency East Coast, the promotional and advertising wing for NBC Universal’s television and online properties, is reorganizing with the integration of MSNBC Creative Services. The expanded agency will consolidate its in-house production units under David Lipsius, previously director of operations at MSNBC Creative, who becomes the agency’s vice president of operations.

“The integration of MSNBC creative services is a natural fit for The Agency and will allow us to maximize our effort across the board,” said Frank Radice, Executive Vice President of The NBC Agency East Coast, in a statement announcing the reorganization. Radice praised Lipsius as “the perfect person to lead the organizational charge; adding film and video and sound and music units to his arsenal will be invaluable.”

Additionaly, MSNBC Creative Services Vice President Val Nicholas has been promoted to The NBC Agency’s Vice President of Business Development. Other promotions include: Chris Meador, to Senior Director, Brand Strategy; Adam Kessler , to Director, On-Air Promotion, East Coast; and Jon Accarinno to Manager of Digital Marketing. Bill Platt will join as Senior Writer/Producer, and Skip Stuart has been upped to Executive Producer/Senior Director of Special Projects

“By combining the East Coast NBC Agency and MSNBC creative service departments, we’ve created a dynamic creative unit to oversee the News brands,” said John Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, NBC Universal Television Group. “Frank Radice and his management team are perfectly positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Added NBC News President Steve Capus, “We’ve taken two strong organizations and created a streamlined operation that will be a formidable force in creative services.”

The expanded agency will consolidate in-house production units NBC Agency Film and Video and Agency Sound and Music under the new NBC Agency Productions shingle.