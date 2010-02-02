NBC Affils Seek Clear, Enforceable Conditions On Comcast/NBCU

NBC affiliates say they are cautiously optimistic that the

merger of Comcast and NBCU can "strengthen and extend" their ability

to serve up free services to the public, but not without clear and enforceable conditions

that define and enforce Comcast's stated commitment to them.

One of those, they said, needs to be strong, structural

separation between affiliate relations and retransmission consent negotiations,

so that the combined company would not be able to force the affiliates to

"accept unfavorable affiliation agreement provisions to obtain

market-based retransmission consent payments."

That is according to the prepared testimony of Michael

Fiorile, chair of the NBC TV Affiliates Board for a House hearing

Thursday (Feb. 4) on the $30 billion joint venture/merger.

Fiorile did not suggest that there was any evidence the

combined company would produce any of the concerns raised, but also suggested

there needed to be safeguards in place to make sure they didn't, given

that the deal is an "unprecedented combination involving two companies

that create and distribute much of the best television programming in the

United States."

Fiorile called the statements from Comcast in support of the

network-affiliate model, echoed in talks between Comcast and the board, a

"welcome start" to the process. He also said he welcomed Comcast

ownership of the 10 NBC-owned stations, though that alone did not insure

Comcast's continued investment in the network-station model.

He said that by the time the process was done,

Comcast's general statements of support will have to be backed up with

"clear, specific, documented and enforceable conditions defining what it

means in practice for the new Comcast-controlled NBC to be "committed" to the

network-affiliate model and the free, over-the-air television platform that has

served the public so well for so long."

But while Fiorile said he was cautiously optimistic a set of

appropriate conditions could be arrived at, he made it clear that there was no

guarantee of support from the affiliates. "At such an early stage in the

discussion," his testimony reads, "I cannot yet know with certainty

whether these discussions will even result in a common understanding as to

appropriate conditions, which, to state the obvious, will be a prerequisite to

our support for this transaction."

Among the affiliate concerns that need to be addressed, he

said, were: 1) the migration of NBC network content to cable properties or the

under-nourishing of NBC network programming in favor of investments in cable

channel fare: "The disappearance of popular news, sports, and

entertainment programming from the NBC network would be unacceptably

harmful," he said. 2) that Comcast could bypass the affiliates via a cable

or Internet VOD model. "A cable operator with a television network...has

unique incentives to undercut its affiliates to benefit its cable and Internet

distribution outlets," he said; 3) that the combined company could use

their leverage to "undermine affiliates' ability to negotiate fair

retransmission consent agreements." On that score, Fiorile had a condition

to propose: "We tentatively believe that a strong set of structural

separation requirements for the subsidiaries of Comcast that will negotiate

retransmission consent agreements and those that will administer the network's

relations with affiliates can permit the combination to go forward."