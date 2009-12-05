NBC Affils Hopeful About New Network Parent

Many general managers at NBC affiliates are encouraged by Comcast's acquiring a majority stake in NBC Universal, and hope the cable monolith's programming expertise will give NBC's long ailing primetime a shot in the arm.

“Comcast is a smart company and Steve Burke is a smart guy,” says WPTV West Palm Beach VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman. “All the general managers would be hopeful that Comcast can offer new thoughts and ideas about primetime and how to move the network forward.”