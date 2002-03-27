NBC affiliates board elects new chairman
At their annual affiliate meeting Tuesday in New York, NBC affiliates elected
Roger Ogden, senior vice president of Gannett Broadcasting, as chairman of the NBC
affiliate-advisory board. Ogden, who runs Gannett's Denver station, KUSA-TV,
succeeds Jack Sander, executive VP of media operations at A.H. Belo Corp.
Newly elected to the board were three members -- Terry Hurley, president,
Cordillera Communications Corp.; Marci Burdick, president and general manager of
WAGT-TV Augusta, Ga.; and Terry Mackin, executive VP at Hearst-Argyle
Television Inc.
The board terms of Jim Zimmerman, president, Media General Broadcast Group
and Phil Stolz, senior VP, Hearst-Argyle have expired, although
Stolz will continue as chairman of the affiliate board's committee dealing with
matters on NBC Newschannnel, the network's and affiliates' newsfeed
service.
