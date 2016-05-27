NBC Adds TV Everywhere Apps to Apple TV

NBC Universal has added its TV Everywhere offerings for several cable networks to Apple TV, the company announced.

Bravo Now, E! Now and Syfy Now are now available for Apple TV users, and require authentication via their pay TV providers. Full season of current and past shows for each network are included.

For Bravo, the scripted series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce will be available beginning this fall, while for E! The Royals will be available later this year.

“We are excited to amplify NBC Universal’s TV Everywhere content offering on the Apple TV with the launch of Bravo Now, E! Now and Syfy Now, continuing our effort to reach new audiences and provide loyal fans the ability to indulge in shows they love, wherever and whenever they want,” said Dina Juliano, SVP of consumer product strategy of TV Everywhere for NBCUniversal.

Other NBC Universal networks on Apple TV include NBC, USA, NBCSN, and CNBC.