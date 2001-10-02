NBC adds talent to NBA show

NBC has added three new commentators on its NBA on NBC studio show, including former Philadelphia 76ers President Pat Croce.

Joining Croce this season will be former NBA player Jayson Williams and former NBA coach Mike Fratello. Ahmad Rashad and Hannah Storm will co-host the show with one anchoring from the studio and the other from a game site. Peter Vescey, who has served as a commentator and reporter for the NBA on NBC for the last 11 seasons, will continue to provide news and interviews from games.

NBC begins its NBA coverage on Dec. 25 with a double-header featuring a rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

- Joe Schlosser