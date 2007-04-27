NBC Adds Midwest Sales Execs

NBC Universal has named two new Midwest affiliate sales executives.

Tracey Bedell, director of sales and affiliate marketing for Bloomberg, joins as director, field marketing and local ad sales.

Brendan Reilly, who had been national accounts manager for Viacom's MTV Networks Distribution and Marketing.

Both report to Bridget Farley, VP, Midwest region. Bedell will be responsible for clients in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas.

Reilly will handle North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa.