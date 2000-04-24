NBC additions

Peter Dunn has been named senior vice president of NBC Television Stations sales and marketing. Dunn was formerly local sales manager at WNBC-TV New York. Also at NBC, Curt Sharp has been named vice president of alternative programming. Sharp was formerly vice president of development at Digital Entertainment Network. In his newly created position at the network, Sharp will oversee the creation of a department to develop alternative programming series, such as game shows, reality shows and special events.