NBC acquires WPXB-TV

NBC has acquired Paxson Communications Corp.-owned WPXB-TV Merrimack,

N.H., for $26 million.

The network had a right of first refusal to buy the station, which currently

airs Valuevision (which NBC has a stake in) home shopping programming.

The deal was signed Wednesday, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.

Paxson will earn a nice premium on the station -- it

paid $3.05 million for it in 1995.