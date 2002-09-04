NBC acquires WPXB-TV
NBC has acquired Paxson Communications Corp.-owned WPXB-TV Merrimack,
N.H., for $26 million.
The network had a right of first refusal to buy the station, which currently
airs Valuevision (which NBC has a stake in) home shopping programming.
The deal was signed Wednesday, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Paxson will earn a nice premium on the station -- it
paid $3.05 million for it in 1995.
