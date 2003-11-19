NBC, ABC Lead Tuesday Night Ratings

ABC and NBC tied for first Tuesday in both adults 18-49 and 25-54. Both networks ran their regular lineups: NBC with Whoopi, Happy Family, Frasier, Good Morning Miami and Law & Order: SVU, and ABC with 8 Simple Rules, I’m with Her, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

Rules, still playing out the aftermath of the death of John Ritter’s character was first in its time period (8-8:30 p.m.) among adults 18-49 and 25-54, but down 9% in household rating from the previous week and down 12% in household rating from the same week a year ago.

CBS was first for the night in viewers and households with Navy: CIS and repeats of Without a Trace, and CSI: Miami. The repeats were last-minute replacements for the scrapped miniseries, The Reagans, now to air on Showtime November 30. Fox won adults 18-34 for the night with ’70s Show, Simpsons repeats and 24.

The WB and UPN tied in household rating and share (3.1/5) while UPN had the edge among adults 18-34 with comedies One on One, All of Us, Eve and Girlfriends. The WB aired Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 11.9 million; NBC, 11 million, ABC, 9.8 million; Fox, 7.6 million; UPN, 4.5 million; WB, 4.4 million. Adults 18-49: ABC and NBC, 4.2 rating/11 share; Fox, 3.6/10; CBS, 3.0/8; UPN, 2.0/5; WB, 1.8/5.