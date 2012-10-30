NBA's Opening Night to Go On as Planned

The NBA, which is scheduled to tip off its 2012-13 season Tuesday night, said Tuesday's games would go on as planned, in the wake of the damage left by Hurricane Sandy.

The rest of the week's schedule, including the Brooklyn Nets' inaugural game in the borough, is in doubt, however. There are as many as 7 games scheduled throughout the rest of the week

in affected areas, including New York, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Boston.

League spokesperson Tim Frank said via Twitter on Tuesday morning: "For the many asking: Tonight's NBA games will be played. We are still

assessing the situation with regards to the rest of the week."

TNT is scheduled to air Tuesday's doubleheader beginning at 8 p.m. ET.