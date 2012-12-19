NBA TV Hires Isiah Thomas as Studio Analyst
NBA TV has hired Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas as a
studio analyst. He will make several appearances each month and also contribute
to NBA.com.
Thomas will make his debut this Friday, Dec. 21, during the
network's coverage of the Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks game. From 2003-08
Thomas served as the president of basketball operations for the Knicks and as
the coach also for his last two years on the job. He left the team in the wake
of a sexual harassment scandal in 2008, and his tenure with New York was
constantly marred by controversy and losing.
Thomas is best known for his 13 seasons playing for the
Detroit Pistons, where he won two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. He was
named as one of the league's 50 greatest players.
He is also a former executive with the Toronto Raptors and a
former coach for the Indiana Pacers. He briefly served as a television analyst
for NBC as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.