NBA TV Hires Isiah Thomas as Studio Analyst

NBA TV has hired Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas as a

studio analyst. He will make several appearances each month and also contribute

to NBA.com.





Thomas will make his debut this Friday, Dec. 21, during the

network's coverage of the Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks game. From 2003-08

Thomas served as the president of basketball operations for the Knicks and as

the coach also for his last two years on the job. He left the team in the wake

of a sexual harassment scandal in 2008, and his tenure with New York was

constantly marred by controversy and losing.





Thomas is best known for his 13 seasons playing for the

Detroit Pistons, where he won two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. He was

named as one of the league's 50 greatest players.





He is also a former executive with the Toronto Raptors and a

former coach for the Indiana Pacers. He briefly served as a television analyst

for NBC as well.