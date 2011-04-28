NBA TV to Air 'Ultimate Playoff Moments' Special

As the NBA playoffs ramp up the excitement, NBA TV and NBA.com will air a one-hour special commemorating the top playoff highlights of the past decade on May 1.

NBA Ultimate Playoff Moments will be hosted by NBA TV's Matt Winer, and will go behind the scenes of the buzzer-beaters, scoring runs, comebacks and marquee matchups of the last decade. Joining Winer will be NBA Hall of Famer and former color commentator Bill Walton via Cisco Telepresence.

Some of the highlights will include:

LeBron James' 48-point performance against the Detroit Pistons in the 2007 East Finals

Kobe Bryant's buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 West First Round

Derek Fisher's game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds left against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2004 West Semis

The Golden State Warriors shocking upset of the top seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 West First Round

NBA.com will allow fans to create their own highlight reals that can be shared via Facebook, Twitter and email.