NBA to Start New Season in December

The National Basketball Association will begin a shortened 2020-21 season on Dec. 22, league officials said Tuesday.

As part of an agreement in principle announced Wednesday by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, the league will play a 72-game season -- down from its traditional 82-game schedule -- beginning on Dec. 22. Full regular-season and broadcast schedules will be released at a future date, said league officials.

The 2020-21 NBA season will begin less than 75 days after the league’s 2019-20 season ended with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The league stopped play in March due to the pandemic but resumed play in July.

The NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18, with free agency beginning on Nov. 20, according to the league.