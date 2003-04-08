NBA to show games in HD

The National Basketball Association's digital network, NBA TV, will offer seven

playoff games in high-definition as part of its postseason coverage.

The NBA's playoffs get under way April 19, with NBA TV, ESPN and Turner Network Television all

sharing part of the action.

Beginning this season, first-round series are increased to best-of-seven

games, up from the previous best-of-five format.

NBA TV will carry seven playoff games. ESPN offers 31, including exclusive

national telecasts of the Eastern Conference Finals, and TNT counts 52 games,

including exclusive national coverage of conference semifinals and the Western

Conference Finals.

ABC will televise the NBA Finals and up to six playoff games.

With just a few regular-season games left, TNT's NBA games are averaging a

1.2 rating, up 20 percent over last year's 1.0 average.

On ESPN, the NBA is also turning in a 1.2 average.