NBA, NHL Playoffs Continue; Braves-Mets Battle on 'Sunday Night Baseball:' What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 11-12)

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2024

NBA and NHL post-season coverage leads the list of live TV sports events airing on cable and linear channels this weekend.

ABC on Saturday will televise game three of the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers series, with teams splitting the first two games. ABC will also air Game 3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas Mavericks series, which is tied at one game each.

On Sunday afternoon, ABC will air Game 4 of the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers, with the Knicks up two games to none heading into Friday night’s action. TNT will air Game 4 of Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves, with the defending champion Nuggets down two games to none going into Friday night’s game.

On the ice, TNT on Saturday will air a pair of Game 4 matchups between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. TBS on Sunday will feature Game 4 telecasts from both the Florida Panthers-Boston Bruins series as well as the Edmonton Oilers-Vancouver Canucks series.

On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature National League East rivals the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

On the links, CBS will air weekend coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, while on the racetrack NBC on Saturday will televise the Sonsio Grand Prix IndyCar race.