NHL, NBA Playoffs Begin; Haney-Garcia PPV Boxing Event: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (April 20-21)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The start of the NBA and NHL playoffs tops the list of the biggest sports events this weekend.
With the play-in tournament over, the NBA begins the first round of its playoffs Saturday with three telecasts on ESPN, including Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns-Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks. ABC will televise game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets series.
On Sunday, TNT will carry the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks contest, as well as the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the winner of Friday’s New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game. ABC will air the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat/Chicago Bulls winner and the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers game.
The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs begin Saturday with a TBS doubleheader featuring New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins contests. On Sunday ESPN airs the Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals-New York Rangers and Nashville Predators-Vancouver Canucks games, while ESPN2 will televise the Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets contest.
In the boxing ring, DAZN and PPV.com will distribute the Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia pay-per-view fight card, which retails for a suggested price of $79.99.
On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Geico 500 race, while USA Network carries the IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event and ESPN airs the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix.
On the lanes, Fox on Sunday will air the Pro Bowlers Association’s Tournament of Champions. On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature World Series champion Texas Rangers against the Atlanta Braves.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.