NHL, NBA Playoffs Begin; Haney-Garcia PPV Boxing Event: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (April 20-21)

Artemi Panarin and the President’s Trophy winning Rangers start their bid for the Stanley Cup this weekend.

The start of the NBA and NHL playoffs tops the list of the biggest sports events this weekend.

With the play-in tournament over, the NBA begins the first round of its playoffs Saturday with three telecasts on ESPN, including Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns-Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks. ABC will televise game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets series.

On Sunday, TNT will carry the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks contest, as well as the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the winner of Friday’s New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game. ABC will air the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat/Chicago Bulls winner and the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers game.

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs begin Saturday with a TBS doubleheader featuring New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins contests. On Sunday ESPN airs the Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals-New York Rangers and Nashville Predators-Vancouver Canucks games, while ESPN2 will televise the Colorado Avalanche-Winnipeg Jets contest.

In the boxing ring, DAZN and PPV.com will distribute the Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia pay-per-view fight card, which retails for a suggested price of $79.99.

On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Geico 500 race, while USA Network carries the IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event and ESPN airs the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix.

On the lanes, Fox on Sunday will air the Pro Bowlers Association’s Tournament of Champions. On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature World Series champion Texas Rangers against the Atlanta Braves.