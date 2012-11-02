NBA, NBAPA Pledge $1 Million Toward Sandy Relief Efforts

NBA and the NBA Players Association have joined the NFL in helping out victims of Hurricane Sandy's damage. The NBA and NBAPA will also donate $1 million to the American Red Cross and other organizations, including The Salvation Army, New York Cares and Jersey Cares.

The NBA and its broadcast partners will air pregame and in-game messages to encourage fans to support relief efforts by the Red Cross. NBA teams and players around the league are supporting a number of humanitarian organizations as well.

"Many homes and lives were devastated by Hurricane Sandy and our thoughts, abiding concerns and hopes are with all those affected," said NBA commissioner David Stern. "The NBA, the NBPA, our teams, and players are partnering with the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations to support the relief efforts to help families and communities recover."