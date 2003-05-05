NBA: High-def scores big
NBA TV's experiments with high-definition production of regular-season and
playoff games have been enough of a hit to have the league moving toward going
full-time HD for its subscription service.
Gregg Winik, NBA TV and NBA Entertainment executive vice president of
programming, said viewer response has been fantastic.
"NBA TV is well positioned to go full-time HD," he added.
