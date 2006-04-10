NBA, Haier Partner To Push HD

The National Basketball Association and Haier, China’s largest manufacturer of appliances and high-definition television sets, have formed a strategic partnership to expand Haier’s global brand presence.

China’s Vice Premier Madam Wu Yi joined NBA Commissioner David Stern, Haier Vice Chairman Wu Kesong and Haier America President and CEO Michael Jemal for an announcement Monday at Haier’s factory in Camden, S.C., where they detailed how Haier will utilize the NBA’s broad array of marketing assets, media, and on-ground initiatives to showcase Haier's technology in the U.S. and China.

Under the deal, Haier will become the "official partner of high-definition televisions" for the NBA and launch a new line of high-def television sets in the U.S. The NBA will showcase Haier HD sets and other products through its media assets including NBA TV’s high-definition programming, high-profile NBA events, and extensive NBA-themed retail promotions.

The two companies will also launch a co-branded advertising campaign in China that will run throughout the league’s extensive programming broadcasts on 24 TV networks across the mainland. Haier’s products and interactive promotions will also be featured on NBA.com/China and in NBA’s grassroots events and tours across China.