NBA Goes DTC in Phoenix With 'Suns Live'

After bolting their Bally Sports RSN contract and heading into a broadcast deal with Gray Television, the NBA's Phoenix Suns on Wednesday rolled out the direct-to-consumer streaming platform that will augment their local TV coverage.

Built by Kiswe, the same tech vendor behind DTC platforms recently launched by the Utah Jazz and NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, Suns Live will run $14.99 a month or $109.99 for the full regular season.

Both tiers get users access to live preseason games (there are five this season) and regular season contests (70 total), game replays, and studio shows. The full-season package tacks on a Suns T-shirt. Unlike the Jazz, the Suns don't appear to be offering a single-game option for DTC customers.

Live game coverage on Suns Live starts Sunday, when the Suns visit the Detroit Pistons for the first preseason contest of the 2023-24 campaign.

Fresh off their trade for Bradley Beal, the Suns need the local TV revenue, having the third highest payroll in the league at $188.5 million.