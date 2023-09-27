Utah Jazz Reveal Deets for Jazz+ DTC: $5 For a Single Game or $125.50 For the Full Season Plus Various Tsatskis

Smith Entertainment Group, which owns the NBA's Utah Jazz, has released the pricing model for the team's new and upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, Jazz+.

The platform features a broad range of consumer flexibility, letting Jazz fans merely pay $5 to stream an individual game (with Spanish-language simulcast), pay $15.50 for an entire month of games, or cough up $125.50 for a full season.

The Full Monty option not only comes with on-demand access to already played Jazz games and exclusive content, but also tsatskis like two tickets to a Jazz home game, and a Jazz T-shirt and hat.

(Image credit: Smith Entertainment Group)

With parent company Warner Bros. Discovery abandoning the AT&T SportsNet RSNs, including the Jazz's previous local TV home, SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the team in June signed a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group to broadcast its regular-season games locally out of Salt Lake City's KJZZ-TV.

At the same time, Smith Media Group contracted digital video technology company Kiswe to create a DTC streaming platform, offering the more avid Jazz fanbase an enhanced, app-based viewing experience on myriad devices outside the living room.

Wednesday's published pricing information isn't just interesting to Jazz fans, however, with numerous other pro sports teams previously tied down to linear regional sports network commitments expanding into their own DTC streaming initiatives.

Kiswe, for example, is also developing a similar DTC platform for the Jazz's Southwest NBA neighbors, the Phoenix Suns, a team also exiting the RSN ecosystem and broadcasting its games locally via E.W. Scripps.

Meanwhile, the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights are also launching a hybrid broadcast-DTC model for their local TV market and have contracted Ted Leonis-backed ViewLift to help launch their streaming service, KnightTime+.

Earlier this week, the Golden Knights announced their own pricing deets for KnightTime+. The new service will offer subscribers streaming access to 69 live games this upcoming NHL season for $69.99, or single-game access for $6.99.