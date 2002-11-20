NBA, DirecTV ink deal

The National Basketball Association's new digital basketball channel is

getting ready to take flight.

NBA TV inked its a six-year carriage deal Wednesday with DirecTV Inc. for

distribution on its "Total Choice Premiere" and premium sports packages.

The network already has a multiyear pact with EchoStar Communications Corp.

NBA TV will begin airing live NBA games next year, perhaps as soon as

February.

The network is born out of the league's new $4.6 billion TV pact with Turner

Sports and ABC/ESPN.

NBA TV, operated by the NBA and with Turner parent AOL Time Warner Inc. as a

minority partner, gets rights to 96 games.

Other programming will include Women's NBA and National Basketball Development League Games, as well as international games.