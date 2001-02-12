NBA All-Stars don't score for NBC

Providing another punctuation point on the the NBA's flagging ratings, Sunday night's NBA All-Star game was a ratings dud for NBC.

The primetime game averaged just 5.5 million viewers, with a 3.2 rating, 8 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Despite the fact that the game was a barn-burner, with the East All-Stars overcoming a 19-point halftime deficit to win, the game was soundly trounced by the likes of Dr. Dolittle and Touched By An Angel in each half-hour. In overnights, the game's 6.9/11 represented a 17% drop from last year's 8.3/13.

It was NBC's second sports ratings bomb of the weekend, on the heels of Saturday's lackluster XFL ratings performance.

- Richard Tedesco