NATPE says Warner hit won't hurt

On Monday, NATPE tried to downplay the significance of Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution's decision not to buy floor space at next year's NATPE conference.

Bruce Johansen, NATPE's president and

CEO, said that 'it is difficult to understand the decision.with this year's

presence of virtually all the major station group buyers.'

But he insisted there

will be no economic impact to NATPE 2002, explaining that 'many other companies

have come forward to make requests for their space,' though declining to name

any.

He pointed out that Warner Bros. International and other AOL/Time Warner

subsidiaries will be on the floor and 'looks forward to the domestic division

returning in the near future.' Instead of buying massive amounts of space on the

Las Vegas Convention floor, Warner Bros. Domestic TV is planning to set up shop

at a suite at the Strip's Venetian Hotel.