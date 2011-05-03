NATPE to Return to Miami for 2012 Conference

After the success of NATPE's 2011 annual market and

conference in Miami, the media marketplace has chosen to host the 2012 event in

Miami at the Fontainebleau Resort from January 23-25, NATPE President and CEO

Rick Feldman announced on Tuesday.

"Moving to Miami in 2011 was a great success for the

international community we serve and we received overwhelmingly positive

responses from those who attended," said Feldman. "We saw a big increase in

attendees from the United States, Europe and Latin America and every indication

has been that a considerable amount of business was done."

Last year, NATPE saw growth in key attendance categories,

including a 35% increase of top media executives from 70 countries. 272 global

exhibiting countries were represented, which showed a 20% increase from the

previous year; the 780 content buyers and acquisitions executives gave the

organization its highest increase of attendees, by 116%.

NATPE also made events during the conference available via live streaming,

which drew a number of 488,051 streams, with the digital content drawing the most views.