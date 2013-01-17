NATPE, Realscreen to Provide Video Conferencing for Each Other's Summit

NATPE and Realscreen have partnered to provide onsite video

conferencing stations at each other's upcoming summits due to both events

overlapping.

Realscreen's 2013 summit takes place Jan. 27-30 in

Washington, D.C., while NATPE will hold its summit Jan. 28-30 in Miami. The

event organizers have committed to avoiding future overlaps beyond 2014.

"This virtual conference connection adds great value

for NATPE and Realscreen Summit attendees, creating an opportunity for them to

do business in two places at once," said NATPE president and CEO Rod

Perth. "While we are working closely to avoid future overlaps beyond

what's already locked in, we are committed to providing productive and

convenient solutions for attendees to get the most out of their attendance

at both events."

"We're aware that some people have had to split their

time between Realscreen Summit and NATPE, or make the difficult choice to

attend one conference in favor of the other," said Claire Macdonald, VP

and publisher at Realscreen. "We're hopeful that our collaboration on

video conferencing with NATPE will help our delegates connect, regardless of

which city they happen to be in."