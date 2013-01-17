NATPE, Realscreen to Provide Video Conferencing for Each Other's Summit
NATPE and Realscreen have partnered to provide onsite video
conferencing stations at each other's upcoming summits due to both events
overlapping.
Realscreen's 2013 summit takes place Jan. 27-30 in
Washington, D.C., while NATPE will hold its summit Jan. 28-30 in Miami. The
event organizers have committed to avoiding future overlaps beyond 2014.
"This virtual conference connection adds great value
for NATPE and Realscreen Summit attendees, creating an opportunity for them to
do business in two places at once," said NATPE president and CEO Rod
Perth. "While we are working closely to avoid future overlaps beyond
what's already locked in, we are committed to providing productive and
convenient solutions for attendees to get the most out of their attendance
at both events."
"We're aware that some people have had to split their
time between Realscreen Summit and NATPE, or make the difficult choice to
attend one conference in favor of the other," said Claire Macdonald, VP
and publisher at Realscreen. "We're hopeful that our collaboration on
video conferencing with NATPE will help our delegates connect, regardless of
which city they happen to be in."
