NATPE Proposes New Board Members
By Jim Benson
Nominees to serve on the National Association of Television Program Executive's (NATPE) 2006 Board of Directors were announced Wednesday and include a broad cross-section of the industry.
New nominees are: Agent Michael Camacho, Creative Artists Agency; Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO, FremantleMedia North America; Lucy Hood, President, Fox Mobile Entertainment and Senior VP, Content & Marketing, News Corp.'s Fox Mobile Entertainment; Roma Khanna, Senior VP, Content, CHUM Television; Bruce David Klein, President and Executive Producer, Atlas Media Corporation; Ibra Morales, President, Telemundo Group, Inc; Marc Schacher, VP, Programming and Development, Tribune Broadcasting Company; and Andrea Wong, Executive VPt, Alternative Programming, Specials & LateNight, ABC Entertainment, ABC Television Network.
The nominations are pending formal ratification from NATPE’s voting membership during the association’s annual business meeting Jan. 26.
Returning are Ignacio Barrera, President, PRODUCTVTY; Rich Battista, CEO Gemstar-TV Guide International; Bill Butler, VP, Group Programming & Promotion, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Robert Chua, Founder/Chairman, The Interactive Channel Company; Peggy Green, President, Zenith Media USA; Mark Itkin, Executive VP Worldwide, William Morris Agency; Russ Kagan, Managing Director, Proteus Telitas (US), Inc.; David Katz, Head of Sports and Entertainment, Yahoo!; Robert Riesenberg, President & Chief Executive Officer, Full Circle Entertainment; Rebecca Segal, Senior VP, Sky Networks (USA); and Blair Westlake, Corporate VP, Media/Entertainment/Technology, Microsoft.
NATPE is the global association representing television programming distributors.
