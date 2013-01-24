NATPE: Over 1,000 Buyers to Attend Conference

NATPE president and

CEO Rod Perth said on Thursday that over 1,000 domestic and international

buyers will attend next week's NATPE conference, the most in over five years.





"These numbers signify a much greater opportunity for

meaningful business to take place in Miami," Perth said. "We are

pleased and gratified to see such enthusiasm from buyers, sellers and

attendees, and we are looking forward to a diverse and provocative conference

lineup that can help steer us into the future of this ever-changing

industry."





The 50th Annual NATPE||Content First Market and Conference

runs Jan. 28-30 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami.