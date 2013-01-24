NATPE: Over 1,000 Buyers to Attend Conference
NATPE president and
CEO Rod Perth said on Thursday that over 1,000 domestic and international
buyers will attend next week's NATPE conference, the most in over five years.
"These numbers signify a much greater opportunity for
meaningful business to take place in Miami," Perth said. "We are
pleased and gratified to see such enthusiasm from buyers, sellers and
attendees, and we are looking forward to a diverse and provocative conference
lineup that can help steer us into the future of this ever-changing
industry."
The 50th Annual NATPE||Content First Market and Conference
runs Jan. 28-30 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami.
