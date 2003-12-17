NATPE Opens ‘Pitch Pit’

Got an idea for a TV show? NATPE attendees will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas to TV agents and development executives on the NATPE floor during next year’s annual convention in Las Vegas.

Agents from firms such as Paradigm and UTA and executives from production companies such as Banyan, Granada America, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime will be on hand to hear the pitches and give wannabe producers advice. People who want to make a pitch must sign up and meetings will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The 10-minute pitch meetings will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Those who get meetings will be asked to make a $25 cash donation to the NATPE Educational Foundation.

The "Pitch Pit" replaces NATPE’s "Pitch Me" competition of years past, in which people pitched their ideas in front of a panel of four development executives and an audience of 300-400 people.