NATPE Nominates First Mobile Maven

In a nod to the expanding delivery outlets for TV content, the National Association of Television Program Executives is looking to add both a computer and mobile-phone content executive to its board of directors.

Russ Kagan, managing director of Proteus Telitas (U.S.), and Blair Westlake, VP, media/entertainment/technology, for Microsoft, have been nominated to join the board. It is the second Microsoft board member, according to a NATPE spokesman, but the first from the cell phone side, which is increasingly adding video services to its menu.

In fact, NATPE is devoting a day of its convention, dubbed Mobile++, to new forms of mobile content delivery as well as TV/computer convergence.

The other new NATPE board nominees are Rich Battista, CEO Gemstar-TV Guide International; Robert Chua, Founder/Chairman, The Interactive Channel Company; Peggy Green, President, Zenith Media USA; Mark Itkin, Executive VP Worldwide, William Morris; David Katz, senior VP, strategic planning, CBS Entertainment; Rebecca Segal, senior VP, Sky Network (U.S.); and Ed Wilson, President, Fox TV Network.

Making room for the new faces will be outgoing board members Peggy Kelly, Universal McCann; Dennis Williamson, Belo Corp.; Gilles Meunier, Paris Pictures; Katherine Oliver, New York City Mayor's Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting; Sean Perry, Endeavor Talent Agency; John Reardon, Tribune Broaodcasting; and Anthony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group.

