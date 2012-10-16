NATPE Navigator Coming in June

NATPE next summer will launch a new customer service

program, NATPE Navigator, designed to make it easier for buyers and sellers to

connect at all NATPE events. The organization plans to roll out the system at

NATPE|| Budapest next June.

"Customer service is of paramount importance to NATPE

and this first-of-its-kind program is a direct response to the feedback we've

received from our attendees," said NATPE|| Content First president and CEO

Rod Perth in a statement. "The most meaningful measure of our success as a

media conference is in the business deals we help facilitate, and Navigator

will be a key tool for a thriving market for all."

Jenean Atwood Baynes has been named director of the program.

Atwood Baynes had been executive assistant to the president of NATPE since

2004, and she's worked on various NATPE events, such as the NATPE Pitch Pit at

PitchCon. Navigator is being designed to "provide an unparalleled

opportunity for NATPE to build relationships with buyers and collect invaluable

insight about their needs, and in turn deliver a customized VIP conference

experience that assures a measureable return on their investment."

NATPE || Miami will take place from Jan. 28-30, 2013, at Miami

Beach's Fontainbleau and Eden Roc Resort, while NATPE || Budapest will run from

July 25-27, 2013.