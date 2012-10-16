NATPE Navigator Coming in June
NATPE next summer will launch a new customer service
program, NATPE Navigator, designed to make it easier for buyers and sellers to
connect at all NATPE events. The organization plans to roll out the system at
NATPE|| Budapest next June.
"Customer service is of paramount importance to NATPE
and this first-of-its-kind program is a direct response to the feedback we've
received from our attendees," said NATPE|| Content First president and CEO
Rod Perth in a statement. "The most meaningful measure of our success as a
media conference is in the business deals we help facilitate, and Navigator
will be a key tool for a thriving market for all."
Jenean Atwood Baynes has been named director of the program.
Atwood Baynes had been executive assistant to the president of NATPE since
2004, and she's worked on various NATPE events, such as the NATPE Pitch Pit at
PitchCon. Navigator is being designed to "provide an unparalleled
opportunity for NATPE to build relationships with buyers and collect invaluable
insight about their needs, and in turn deliver a customized VIP conference
experience that assures a measureable return on their investment."
NATPE || Miami will take place from Jan. 28-30, 2013, at Miami
Beach's Fontainbleau and Eden Roc Resort, while NATPE || Budapest will run from
July 25-27, 2013.
