NATPE Names Digital Luminary Award Recipients

NATPE will honor the digital contributions of AOL, Ikea, The

LXD, Control TV and Gary Vaynerchuk at the 2011 Digital Luminary Awards, taking

place at the Miami marketplace in late January.

Control TV will receive the award for Branded Entertainment

Series, Ikea for Brand Leadership in Online Video, The Legion of Extraordinary

Dancers (The LXD) for Original Web Content, Gary Vaynerchuk of Wine Library TV

for Online Video Personality, and AOL for Market Leadership in the Digital

Space.

"NATPE is proud to recognize this year's 2011 Digital

Luminary Awards honorees as pioneers and ambassadors of digital content," NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldmanin

announcing the honorees. "The insight and leadership provided by each of

the recipients in their respective areas of interest is invaluable to the NATPE

conference and marketplace."

Mark Gantt of The

Bannen Way will host the awards reception on Jan. 26 at the Fontainebleau

Resort in Miami. The event will also be viewable online at www.natpemarket.com/digilumi.