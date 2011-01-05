NATPE Names Digital Luminary Award Recipients
NATPE will honor the digital contributions of AOL, Ikea, The
LXD, Control TV and Gary Vaynerchuk at the 2011 Digital Luminary Awards, taking
place at the Miami marketplace in late January.
Control TV will receive the award for Branded Entertainment
Series, Ikea for Brand Leadership in Online Video, The Legion of Extraordinary
Dancers (The LXD) for Original Web Content, Gary Vaynerchuk of Wine Library TV
for Online Video Personality, and AOL for Market Leadership in the Digital
Space.
"NATPE is proud to recognize this year's 2011 Digital
Luminary Awards honorees as pioneers and ambassadors of digital content," NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldmanin
announcing the honorees. "The insight and leadership provided by each of
the recipients in their respective areas of interest is invaluable to the NATPE
conference and marketplace."
Mark Gantt of The
Bannen Way will host the awards reception on Jan. 26 at the Fontainebleau
Resort in Miami. The event will also be viewable online at www.natpemarket.com/digilumi.
