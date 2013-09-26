NATPE Moves European Market To Prague

NATPE has announced that it will be moving its NATPE||Budapest market to Prague in 2014 and will be giving the market a broader name--NATPE||Europe--for the 2014 event that will take place June 23-26 at the Hilton Prague Hotel.

"Our move from Budapest to Prague represents a deep and ongoing commitment to the EEC countries and their growing television and content businesses," explained NATPE president and CEO Rod Perth in a statement. "We believe in eastern and central Europe, and this move represents a chance to refresh this yearly television market institution. Budapest has been a wonderful location for many years, and after careful consideration and many conversations with our customers, the consensus was that Prague will provide more flexibility that will make NATPE||Europe an even better market."

"We are incredibly appreciative of all of our friends in Budapest that made us feel welcome for so many years," he added.

The move will allow all market and studio screening activities to occur in one location.