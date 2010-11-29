NATPE Miami Ready to Roll

This year's annual

meeting of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE)

is filling up quick, with some 80% of suite space filled for January's

upcoming conference in Miami.

The following companies, among many others,

are exhibiting in Miami: 20th Century

Fox Television Distribution; BBC Worldwide; CBS Television Distribution; Debmar

Mercury; Discovery; Disney Media Networks; FremantleMedia; Globo TV; Lionsgate

; MarVista; MGM; NBC Universal; Shine International; Sony Pictures Television;

Telemundo; Televisa; Twentieth Television; Venevision; Univision; and Warner Bros. New exhibitors include Banijay; Eyeworks Distribution; Intel; SeamBi

(Seamless Brand Integration); and Take 1 Transcription.

"We've seen tremendous excitement in advance

of NATPE 2011 and the international buzz confirms our strategic decision to

make Miami our new home," said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman.

More than 500 buyers from 43 countries also

have confirmed their attendance, including representatives from channels in

France, Germany, the U.K. and Latin America. A complete list is available at http://natpemarket.com/natpemarket/index.php/lists.

Station groups such as CBS, Cox, Hearst, Ion, Lin, Meredith, Post-Newsweek,

Univision, Weigel and Young also plan to send attendees.

Attendees who want to start their networking

early can log on to NATPE Connect at www.natpemarket.com,

create a profile, and start chatting with other programmers and buyers across

the globe. NATPE also is setting up its first online show guide that will be

available online, on all major smart phone platforms and on-site at the

conference.

NATPE is taking place on Miami's South Beach

from January 24-26, 2011.