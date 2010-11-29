NATPE Miami Ready to Roll
This year's annual
meeting of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE)
is filling up quick, with some 80% of suite space filled for January's
upcoming conference in Miami.
The following companies, among many others,
are exhibiting in Miami: 20th Century
Fox Television Distribution; BBC Worldwide; CBS Television Distribution; Debmar
Mercury; Discovery; Disney Media Networks; FremantleMedia; Globo TV; Lionsgate
; MarVista; MGM; NBC Universal; Shine International; Sony Pictures Television;
Telemundo; Televisa; Twentieth Television; Venevision; Univision; and Warner Bros. New exhibitors include Banijay; Eyeworks Distribution; Intel; SeamBi
(Seamless Brand Integration); and Take 1 Transcription.
"We've seen tremendous excitement in advance
of NATPE 2011 and the international buzz confirms our strategic decision to
make Miami our new home," said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman.
More than 500 buyers from 43 countries also
have confirmed their attendance, including representatives from channels in
France, Germany, the U.K. and Latin America. A complete list is available at http://natpemarket.com/natpemarket/index.php/lists.
Station groups such as CBS, Cox, Hearst, Ion, Lin, Meredith, Post-Newsweek,
Univision, Weigel and Young also plan to send attendees.
Attendees who want to start their networking
early can log on to NATPE Connect at www.natpemarket.com,
create a profile, and start chatting with other programmers and buyers across
the globe. NATPE also is setting up its first online show guide that will be
available online, on all major smart phone platforms and on-site at the
conference.
NATPE is taking place on Miami's South Beach
from January 24-26, 2011.
