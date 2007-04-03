NATPE to Launch New Los Angeles Television Festival

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) on Tuesday announced the formation of a new television festival to run concurrently with its fast-growing NATPE TV Producers’ Boot Camp, now in its fifth year.

The LATV Festival will run from July 25-27 around Los Angeles including the House of Blues in West Hollywood and The Highlands Hollywood at the Hollywood and Highland complex.

The event will feature a city-wide video content festival showcasing the work of Los Angeles’ multi-platform TV producers and production community.

Already on board as sponsors are the Producers Guild of America, the House of Blues, TV Guide, NETTV and paidContent.org.

"We believe it’s time that Los Angeles gets the exposure it deserves as the ‘TV production capital of the world,’ said Rick Feldman, NATPE’s President and CEO. "We believe our expertise, relationships within the television industry and commitment to the growth of our industry make us the best partner for Los Angeles in the development and launch of the LATV Festival."

The festival will open on Wednesday, July 25 with the first of three "Deconstructing a Hit" breakfast series featuring the producers of three top series produced in association with the Producers Guild of America.

NATPE’s annual TV Producers’ Boot Camp will be held that Thursday and Friday and will once again offer attendees direct access to panels, keynote speakers and hands-on clinics about production and development.