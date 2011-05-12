NATPE to Honor Lifetime's 'Coming Home'

NATPE will honor Lifetime's unscripted program, Coming Home, with its fourth annual Innovator Award at PitchCon 2011 on Friday, June 10, 2011. Tom Forman, CEO of RelativityREAL and the show's executive producer, will accept the award, which was created to recognize outstanding achievement in nonscripted programming.

"Coming Home has done an incredible job of highlighting the commitment and sacrifice of not only the men and women serving in all five branches of the armed forces, but of their families as well," said NATPE President Rick Feldman in a statement. "NATPE is proud to honor both our troops and the show for its contributions with the Innovator Award."

Coming Home is hosted by former American Idol finalist Matt Rogers, and it tells stories of soldiers reuniting with their families after being away from home on active duty.

Hawaii Five-0 Executive Producer Peter Lenkov also will be on hand, joining NATPE for the kickoff session of PitchCon, which will take place June 9-10 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

For more information on the conference, go www.pitchcon.org.