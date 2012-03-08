NATPE to Honor 'The Glee Project' With Innovator Award

NATPE || Content First PitchCon will honor Oxygen's The Glee Project with the Innovator Award at this year's event, held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel from June 7-8.

The two-day festival, previously known as LATV Fest, brings independent content producers closer to media executives and features a lineup of speakers, workshops and classes about pitch prep, idea development and how to succeed as an independent producer. The Innovator Award, presented on June 8, is given to those demonstrating passion, leadership and an original strategy in leveraging its platform.

Accepting the award on behalf of The Glee Project during a special luncheon and panel are Jason Klarman, president of Oxygen Media; series executive producers Michael Davies and Shauna Minoprio, from Embassy Row; Robert Ulrich, casting director and on-air mentor; and Zach Woodlee, choreographer and on-air mentor.