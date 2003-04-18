NATPE closes in on new president
The National Association of Television Programming Executives is down to the last days in its search for a new president, with final
interviews Tuesday and an announcement planned for Wednesday.
Leading candidate Madelyn Bonnot, a former Emmis Communications Corp. executive, dropped out of
the running because she didn't feel that she could relocate her family to Los Angeles
from New Orleans, sources said.
That leaves former Columbia TriStar Television head Barry Thurston and former USA Broadcasting Inc. chief operating officer
Rick Feldman to battle it out.
A new name also has emerged: Lisa Markham, who ran Tribune Co.'s KSWB-TV station in
San Diego but no longer works there.
She also was general manager of Pappas Telecasting's KMPH-TV Fresno,
Calif.
Sources predicted that Thurston could have a lock on the job because of his
close relationships with many syndication heads.
Sony Pictures Television's Steve Mosko, Twentieth Television's Bob Cook and NBC's Ed Wilson all worked for
him when Sony was Columbia, and Warner Bros.' Dick Robertson often plays golf
with him.
Feldman and Markham lack syndication experience but might provide a fresh
approach for the syndication association, sources pointed out.
