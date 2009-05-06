NATPE Announces Second Annual Next TV Competition

Filed at 4:30 p.m. EST on May 6, 2009

The National Association of Television Program Executives' (NATPE) second annual Next TV Competition, a contest showcasing top online video content, is underway with registration and submissions ongoing until May 15.

The winners will be announced during the LATV Fest on July 9 in Los Angeles. The contest is facilitated by Stickam.com, the live streaming video site. The contest recognizes the best pilot for a new Web series or best episode from an Internet show in a number of different categories: branded entertainment, comedy, documentary/news, drama, lifestyle/do-it-yourself, long form, and reality/unscripted.

Once finalists are selected, winners will be chosen in a live voting show on Stickam.com.

"We are pleased to join forces with industry-pioneer Stickam.com to add a live component to our annual Next TV Competition," said Rick Feldman, NATPE president and CEO. "Online video has experienced explosive growth over the past year. We anticipate this year's entries will be top-notch and are looking forward to showcasing them on Stickam.com."

A number of media companies have agreed to sponsor certain awards. YouTube is sponsoring the long form category, Moderati is sponsoring comedy, and E! Entertainment Television is sponsoring the unscripted/reality category.