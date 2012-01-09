NATPE Announces 2012 Digital Luminary Award Honorees
NATPE || Content First announced Monday the 2012
recipients of its third annual Digital Luminary Awards, which honors innovators that have made contributions to the digital
industry.
The awards will be presented in an event hosted by Alex
Albrecht of Fat Dolphin Inc. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 during NATPE 2012. The awards
will be streamed live at www.natpemarket.com/digilumi.
The 2012 recipients are: NASA (Juno), for Branded
Leadership in Online Video; Leap Year,
for Branded Entertainment Series; Charlie Todd, Improv Everywhere, for Online Video
Personality; Aim High, for Original Web Content in a Drama Series; Wainy Days, for Original Web Content in
a Comedy Series; Yahoo!, for Leadership in the Digital Category.
The honorees were chosen by a specially appointed
Advisory Committee, which is co-chaired by Rob Barnett, founder and CEO, My
Damn Channel and Robert Friedman, president, media and entertainment, @radical
media.
