NATPE Announces 2011Co-Chairs, Board of Directors
NATPE President and CEO
Rick Feldman announced Wednesday the association's newly elected 2011 co-chairs,
Shine International President Chris Grant and Generate CEO Jordan Levin, and
board of directors.
Newly elected members of
the 2011 NATPE Board of Directors include Rob Barnett, founder and CEO, My Damn
Channel; Cesar O. Diaz, vice president of sales, Venevision International;
David Ellender, global CEO, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Bob Friedman,
president, media and entertainment, Radical Media; Greg Lipstone, SVP and head
of international TV and media, ICM; John Morayniss, CEO, Entertainment One
Television; Scott Sternberg, president, Scott Sternberg Productions; and
Elizabeth Tumulty, executive vice president, distribution, The CW Television
Network.
Returning members to the
Board are Lisa Berger, EVP, Entertainment Programming, E!, Comcast
Entertainment Group, Los Angeles; Paul Buccieri, CEO and president, ITV
Studios, Inc., Los Angeles; Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager,
Lifetime and History, A&E Television Networks, New York; Luis Fernandez,
president, entertainment and Univision Studios, Miami; Phil Gurin, president,
The Gurin Company, Los Angeles; Gary Lico, president and CEO, CABLEready
Corporation, Connecticut; Neal Sabin, executive vice president, Weigel Broadcasting,
Chicago; Hans Schiff, agent, Creative Artists Agency, Los Angeles; Eric Schotz,
CEO and president, LMNO Productions, Los Angeles; and Peter Tortorici, CEO,
GroupM Entertainment Worldwide, Los Angeles.
"It's only fitting that
Chris and Jordan - both TV industry veterans and leaders in the modern content
revolution - help oversee the growth of our organization as we move forward in
Miami," Feldman said.
"Over the last year, the NATPE Board has attacked this market with renewed
energy and enthusiasm, and we will truly be witnessing the results in Miami
next week. As incoming co-chairman with Jordan, I'm excited to build on this
momentum to cement NATPE as a must-attend event where business deals are
actually made and you leave feeling quite a bit smarter than when you
arrived," Grant said.
"I look forward to partnering with Chris, Rick and the NATPE board to
continue evolving the organization into the world's largest and most
influential marketplace for premium content. As an unwavering advocate for content,
NATPE occupies a critical place in the ongoing dialogue about where we've been,
where we are and where we're going as both an industry and culture," added
Levin.
