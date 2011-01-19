NATPE Announces 2011Co-Chairs, Board of Directors

NATPE President and CEO

Rick Feldman announced Wednesday the association's newly elected 2011 co-chairs,

Shine International President Chris Grant and Generate CEO Jordan Levin, and

board of directors.

Newly elected members of

the 2011 NATPE Board of Directors include Rob Barnett, founder and CEO, My Damn

Channel; Cesar O. Diaz, vice president of sales, Venevision International;

David Ellender, global CEO, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Bob Friedman,

president, media and entertainment, Radical Media; Greg Lipstone, SVP and head

of international TV and media, ICM; John Morayniss, CEO, Entertainment One

Television; Scott Sternberg, president, Scott Sternberg Productions; and

Elizabeth Tumulty, executive vice president, distribution, The CW Television

Network.

Returning members to the

Board are Lisa Berger, EVP, Entertainment Programming, E!, Comcast

Entertainment Group, Los Angeles; Paul Buccieri, CEO and president, ITV

Studios, Inc., Los Angeles; Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager,

Lifetime and History, A&E Television Networks, New York; Luis Fernandez,

president, entertainment and Univision Studios, Miami; Phil Gurin, president,

The Gurin Company, Los Angeles; Gary Lico, president and CEO, CABLEready

Corporation, Connecticut; Neal Sabin, executive vice president, Weigel Broadcasting,

Chicago; Hans Schiff, agent, Creative Artists Agency, Los Angeles; Eric Schotz,

CEO and president, LMNO Productions, Los Angeles; and Peter Tortorici, CEO,

GroupM Entertainment Worldwide, Los Angeles.

"It's only fitting that

Chris and Jordan - both TV industry veterans and leaders in the modern content

revolution - help oversee the growth of our organization as we move forward in

Miami," Feldman said.

"Over the last year, the NATPE Board has attacked this market with renewed

energy and enthusiasm, and we will truly be witnessing the results in Miami

next week. As incoming co-chairman with Jordan, I'm excited to build on this

momentum to cement NATPE as a must-attend event where business deals are

actually made and you leave feeling quite a bit smarter than when you

arrived," Grant said.

"I look forward to partnering with Chris, Rick and the NATPE board to

continue evolving the organization into the world's largest and most

influential marketplace for premium content. As an unwavering advocate for content,

NATPE occupies a critical place in the ongoing dialogue about where we've been,

where we are and where we're going as both an industry and culture," added

Levin.