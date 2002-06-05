NATPE adds membership options
In an attempt to drum up more members and make its services more accessible,
the National Association of Television Program Executives has created
a new $150-per-year professional membership option, as well as a $95 educational
membership for students and professors.
The professional membership will essentially be an individual membership for
industry professionals.
Previously, there had been only a corporate membership, at $475 a pop, and no
membership category for academe.
In the wake of a changing sales marketplace and syndicator cost concerns,
NATPE has been trying to reinvent itself and "restore that sense of community,"
as CEO Bruce Johansen put it back in March.
That remake has included new incentive packages for exhibitors and more
flexibility in terms of exhibitor options.
