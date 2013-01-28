NATPE 2013: MGM Picks Up Distribution for 'RightThisMinute'

MGM Television will distribute first-run viral video series, RightThisMinute, as the show's producers - MagicDust Television in partnership with broadcast TV groups Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and E. W. Scripps - seek national distribution for the program.

RightThisMinute currently airs in approximately 50 U.S. markets to more than a million daily viewers. The show launched in fall 2011 in such markets as MagicDust's home market of Phoenix as well as Seattle, Cleveland, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore, Kansas City, Cincinnati, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, Richmond and others. This season, the show's second, RightThisMinute added such markets as Denver, Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego, Tulsa and others to its roster.

Two original half hours of RightThisMinute are produced every weekday. New for next fall are two additional best-of half-hours that will be available for weekends.

Last fall, the show's Web site, RightThisMinute.com, launched a digital feature, "My Channel" that invited viewers to work virtually along the show's staff to submit videos they've captured, produced personally, or discovered online. Viewers also can visit RightThisMinute.com or download the RightThisMinute app to discover the latest videos and view tens of thousands of videos that aren't seen on the show.

RightThisMinute is executive produced by Lisa Hudson, former executive producer of TMZ, and veteran journalist, Dennis O'Neill. RightThisMinute is hosted by Beth Troutman, Steven Fabian, Christian Vera, Nick Calderone and Gayle Bass.