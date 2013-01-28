NATPE 2013: Mark Cuban Still Betting on TV

CompleteCoverage: NATPE 2013





Technology billionaire Mark Cuban, who's long been a pioneer

in the digital space, remains bullish on television even with digital video on

the rise.





"Television has a huge advantage in the social media

world. [With TV,] everyone experiences same thing at the same time. Now viewers

are sitting with devices on couches -- tweeting, posting on social media, and

using television as instigator for all of that. TV is starting point for

conversations. When you watch TV, you are getting a unique experience that you

can't get online," Cuban, president of live-event focused cable network

AXS TV, told CNN correspondent Poppy Harlow at the opening keynote of this

year's NATPE 2013 at the Fontainebleau Hotel and Resort in Miami Beach.





Cuban rebranded his HD Net to AXS TV last July. Cuban said

he believes that live events, best aired over the broad spectrum of television,

drives digital media engagement.





"Not even 30% of the U.S. population is on Twitter, and

an even smaller percentage is actively using it," said Cuban. "Those

numbers will only grow. By going in the direction that we did at AXS TV, we've

found a unique solution to start the social-media conversation.





"If you want to be a part of the social-media

conversation that all of your friends are having, you have to have cable"

or satellite TV to see live events, sports, awards shows and popular reality

shows, he continued.





Digital media, such as YouTube and others, also continues to

be very fragmented, making it hard to gather an audience. Smart TV, so far, is

also not so smart, making it "too much work" for the consumer to want

to use as a primary television service.





"The hard part of all of this is marketing and gaining

an audience at one place at one time," Cuban said. "Packaging,

bundling for the consumer, will not go away. A la carte would make it so

expensive for the consumer that you would just kill television. People like

bundles. People don't want to have to work for their entertainment. You pay a

premium for it because it saves you time."