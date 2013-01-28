NATPE 2013: Levinsohn to Chair New NATPE Digital Advisory Board
NATPE 2013
Ross Levinsohn, the new CEO of Guggenheim Digital Media, has
been named head of NATPE's Digital Advisory Board, which will work to expand
the organization's presence in the digital world, said Rod Perth, NATPE's CEO
at the opening of this year's NATPE at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.
The board will be composed of "respected executives
from all segments of digital content including creation and production,
distribution, social media, advertising and technology," according to
NATPE.
"NATPE is dedicated to acting as a bridge between
content creation and monetization across all platforms," Perth said.
"We believe that by bringing scale and efficiency to the content
marketplace, we can connect the linear and digital ecosystem of the Hollywood, international,
digital and advertising communities."
Perth also said that NATPE would partner with CES to connect
the world of digital advancements to content, and is working with New
York-based Interactive Advisory Board to host an event at this year's New
Fronts, the digitally-focused version of the annual upfronts. Finally, NATPE is
redesigning its website, with the new site rolling out in the next two months.
Perth's comments came before NATPE's keynote talk on Monday
morning, featuring CNN's Poppy Harlow interviewing AXS TV president Mark Cuban.
